Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $483,000 Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,056.8% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after buying an additional 918,372 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $63,190,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $45,134,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 181.3% in the first quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 542,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,034,000 after purchasing an additional 349,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $21,876,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FRT. Barclays began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.43.

FRT opened at $121.05 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 94.69%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

