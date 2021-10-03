Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $580,000 Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 275.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 69.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 45.8% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on CMA shares. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comerica from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Shares of CMA opened at $82.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.80. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $83.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. The company had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.18%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

