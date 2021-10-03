Kepos Capital LP Grows Stock Position in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Kepos Capital LP increased its holdings in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 384,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,412 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in CONX were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in CONX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,860,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in CONX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $493,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CONX by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 23,544 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CONX by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,792,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in CONX by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CONX stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86. CONX Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $11.09.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

