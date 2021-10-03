Kepos Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLBY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter worth $68,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLBY opened at $24.85 on Friday. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $63.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.90 million. PLBY Group’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 48,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $1,271,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 847,113 shares of company stock worth $20,700,402 in the last ninety days.

PLBY has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on PLBY Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

