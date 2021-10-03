Kepos Capital LP Sells 317,500 Shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH)

Kepos Capital LP lowered its position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) by 71.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,500 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP owned approximately 0.13% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the second quarter worth about $108,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 49.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $16.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It focuses on seeking opportunities in diversified industrial, healthcare, technology, media and telecom, and alternatives asset management sectors.

