Kepos Capital LP Sells 641,633 Shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Kepos Capital LP lowered its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641,633 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP owned approximately 0.07% of Pershing Square Tontine worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 358.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 45,098 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 216.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 61,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 41,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSTH opened at $19.72 on Friday. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $34.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.40.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

