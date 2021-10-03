Kepos Capital LP Takes Position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU)

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 469,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,697,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 199,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the first quarter valued at $102,000.

Shares of SBEAU stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

