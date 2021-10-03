Kepos Capital LP Trims Stock Holdings in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE)

Kepos Capital LP reduced its stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP owned approximately 2.00% of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISLE. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,690,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $8,239,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,236,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,747,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ISLE opened at $9.82 on Friday. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.78.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.