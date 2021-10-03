Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Declares $1.07 Dividend

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 1.0713 per share on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

OTCMKTS:KRYAY opened at $139.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.18 and its 200-day moving average is $138.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53. Kerry Group has a 52 week low of $118.28 and a 52 week high of $153.37. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 0.67.

KRYAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kerry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

