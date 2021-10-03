Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a decline of 58.9% from the August 31st total of 108,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.9 days.
OTCMKTS:KRYPF remained flat at $$2.48 during trading hours on Friday. Kerry Properties has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $3.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18.
About Kerry Properties
