Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a decline of 58.9% from the August 31st total of 108,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.9 days.

OTCMKTS:KRYPF remained flat at $$2.48 during trading hours on Friday. Kerry Properties has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $3.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18.

About Kerry Properties

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and offers logistics and freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

