Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Short Interest Update

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 50.9% from the August 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of KKOYY stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.98. 2,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,335. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.31. Kesko Oyj has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $22.31.

Get Kesko Oyj alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6271 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Kesko Oyj engages in the development, ownership, and management of store network. It operates through following segments: Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, Car Trade, and Common Functions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and business to business (B2B) trade of groceries; and retailing of home and specialty goods.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Kesko Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kesko Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.