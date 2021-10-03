Keybank National Association OH Buys 1,400 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,100 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.05% of Independent Bank worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank by 1.2% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $79.24 on Friday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $50.80 and a 52 week high of $99.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.43 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 8.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $192,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

