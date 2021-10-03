Keybank National Association OH Grows Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 817.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,563 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 804.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 291.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $70.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 131.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.20. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.77.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $1,417,683.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,998 shares in the company, valued at $15,378,648.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,805. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

