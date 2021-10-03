Keybank National Association OH Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $244.49 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $180.78 and a 52-week high of $255.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.62.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.