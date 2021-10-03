Keybank National Association OH Purchases 170 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 24.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $81.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.42. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.38.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.