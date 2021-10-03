Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,900 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SON. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 54.1% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 841,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,244,000 after purchasing an additional 295,150 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,817,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,058,000 after purchasing an additional 143,921 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,208,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,077,000 after purchasing an additional 128,679 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 71.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,041,000 after purchasing an additional 125,800 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 19.6% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 661,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,869,000 after purchasing an additional 108,537 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $60.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.00. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $69.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.79%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.40.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

