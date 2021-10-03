Keybank National Association OH Sells 79 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CarMax news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 26,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.11, for a total value of $3,421,577.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,556,971 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.53.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $127.18 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.70 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.75 and a 200-day moving average of $128.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

