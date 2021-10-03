KeyCorp Boosts Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $30.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

PSTG has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna restated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities raised shares of Pure Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.21.

Pure Storage stock opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 1.42.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,986,666.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,147.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 29.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,304,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,796 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $56,752,000. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 52.7% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,067,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,233 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $44,100,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 299.6% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,388,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

