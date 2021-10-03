KeyCorp Raises Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target to $50.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Continental Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.25.

Shares of CLR opened at $47.36 on Thursday. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $47.80. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.86.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -51.28%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 172,037 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after buying an additional 56,047 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 845,235 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,144,000 after buying an additional 48,118 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 15,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,937 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after buying an additional 120,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

