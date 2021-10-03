Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KZR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Jonestrading started coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of KZR opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.18. The stock has a market cap of $415.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.41. Kezar Life Sciences has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $9.79.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 145.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,553,000 after acquiring an additional 90,519 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 3.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 336,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 41,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kezar Life Sciences (KZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.