Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Announces Dividend of $0.33

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) declared a dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.3311 per share on Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $0.23.

KGFHY stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. Kingfisher has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday, July 16th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a netowrk of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: the UK & Ireland; France; Poland; Other; and Central. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

