Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, September 3rd. National Bankshares lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:KL opened at $40.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.85 and its 200-day moving average is $39.84. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $51.78.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $662.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.80 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 45.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 96.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 78.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

