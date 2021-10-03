Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Cut to Hold at National Bankshares

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. National Bankshares currently has $50.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.90.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $40.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.69. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $51.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.84.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $662.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,672,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683,267 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 210.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,194,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,978,000 after buying an additional 2,164,319 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter worth about $54,027,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 6,996.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,483,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,156,000 after buying an additional 1,462,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

