Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $43.93

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $43.93 and last traded at $43.95, with a volume of 8674 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.44.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.60. The stock has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 3.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 6.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 20.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 26.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

