Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,525 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $10,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 87.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 26.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of PHG opened at $44.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $43.82 and a 52-week high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

