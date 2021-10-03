Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Holdings Decreased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,814 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Koppers were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Koppers by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Koppers by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Koppers by 0.5% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 96,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Koppers by 2,570.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Koppers by 383.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KOP opened at $32.23 on Friday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.76 million, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.69.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Koppers had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koppers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

