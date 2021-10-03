Kusama (KSM) Price Tops $348.33 on Top Exchanges

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Kusama coin can now be bought for approximately $348.33 or 0.00727699 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a total market cap of $2.95 billion and approximately $116.83 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kusama has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kusama alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00066797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00103370 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.94 or 0.00144033 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,934.01 or 1.00140553 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,413.57 or 0.07131395 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.