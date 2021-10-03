Laureate Education, Inc. Declares Dividend of $7.01 (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 7.01 per share on Friday, October 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Laureate Education has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $19.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average is $14.86. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.32). Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 57.00% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $327.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laureate Education will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Laureate Education stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 54.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Laureate Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Laureate Education in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.40 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Laureate Education in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

