Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,090,861 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090,861 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $663,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,255,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,465,000 after acquiring an additional 162,208 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,929,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,295,000 after acquiring an additional 320,908 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sysco by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,728,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,306,000 after acquiring an additional 161,578 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,826,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,331,000 after acquiring an additional 497,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Sysco by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,682,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,318,000 after acquiring an additional 59,729 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,991 shares of company stock worth $6,632,396. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

SYY traded up $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.82. 1,848,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,305,875. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $53.85 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.02, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 130.56%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.