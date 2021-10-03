Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 392,560 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 20.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,323,513 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,560 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $408,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 18.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $344,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $293,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 19.7% in the first quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 1.4% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 116,994 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded up $6.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.01. The stock had a trading volume of 12,165,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,596,752. The company has a market capitalization of $319.83 billion, a PE ratio of 288.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.69.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

