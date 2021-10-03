Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $1.07 Billion Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,125,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 158,778 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.2% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,072,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $1,704,000. AGF Investments America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.7% in the second quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 32,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,466,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.5% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,300.0% in the second quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $572.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,657,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,919. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $559.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.01 and a 1-year high of $616.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Benchmark raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.50.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

