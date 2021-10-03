Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 32,953 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32,953 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.8% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $751,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.8% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.0% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.2% during the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,792,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 17.1% in the second quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,919,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total value of $130,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,602.06, for a total value of $182,144.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,130,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,779,780,878.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 492,234 shares of company stock valued at $413,063,286. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,097.60.

GOOG stock traded up $63.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,729.25. 1,419,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,804.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,531.18. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,436.00 and a 12 month high of $2,936.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.