Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,857,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 26,604 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 1.35% of CDW worth $324,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,375,394,000 after purchasing an additional 837,648 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in CDW by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,702,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $613,764,000 after buying an additional 108,762 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in CDW by 7.5% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,525,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $615,748,000 after buying an additional 245,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $400,403,000 after buying an additional 38,587 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 13.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $353,156,000 after acquiring an additional 251,349 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.71.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.71. 850,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,033. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.44. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $117.02 and a 1 year high of $203.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.08 and its 200 day moving average is $179.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total transaction of $585,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,746 shares of company stock worth $18,057,427. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

