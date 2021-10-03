Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 183,067 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,049,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,067 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.61% of Exact Sciences worth $130,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.9% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 38.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.1% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $96.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.72 and its 200 day moving average is $113.83. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $89.65 and a 12 month high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $434.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.76 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXAS. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.94.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $153,442.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,072.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total transaction of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.