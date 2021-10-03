Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 485,567 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,856,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 485,567 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $128,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.8% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 92.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.89.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average is $25.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

