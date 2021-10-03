Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 738,767 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,640,861 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 738,767 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.85% of Citizens Financial Group worth $167,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 13,669 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 99,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CFG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

NYSE CFG opened at $48.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.77. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.45.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

