Legal & General Group Plc Buys 183,067 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,049,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,067 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.61% of Exact Sciences worth $130,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,410,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,691 shares during the period. Cota Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,662,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 347,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,192,000 after buying an additional 43,521 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $153,442.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,072.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total transaction of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXAS stock opened at $96.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.47. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $89.65 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.72 and its 200 day moving average is $113.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $434.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.76 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.