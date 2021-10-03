Legal & General Group Plc Buys 75,024 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,311,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,024 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $156,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 239.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 62.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.13.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $126.09 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.02 and a 1-year high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.38. The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

