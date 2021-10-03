Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,003,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 65,629 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 1.09% of W. P. Carey worth $149,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 130.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 78.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 258.6% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 80.0% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 166.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.83.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $74.14 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.68 and a twelve month high of $82.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.74.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.052 per share. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 88.82%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

