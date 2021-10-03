Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 568,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,342 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Gartner were worth $137,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 47.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 163.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total transaction of $1,311,675.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,634,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total transaction of $848,044.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,222 shares of company stock worth $6,176,175. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.50.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $306.20 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.86 and a twelve month high of $327.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $301.85 and its 200 day moving average is $249.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

