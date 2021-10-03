Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 836,796 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 47,863 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $145,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 135.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $172.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $131.36 and a twelve month high of $194.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.48 and its 200 day moving average is $177.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VMC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total value of $6,218,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

