Legal & General Group Plc Has $131.61 Million Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,982,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194,986 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $131,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 377.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 671,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,635,000 after acquiring an additional 103,082 shares during the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.27.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $36.97 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $51.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.33 and its 200 day moving average is $43.56.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

