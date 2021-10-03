Legal & General Group Plc Has $152.53 Million Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 9.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,924,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900,465 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $152,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.77 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.86.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.