Legal & General Group Plc Has $162.66 Million Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,437,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 165,015 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.96% of Hologic worth $162,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Hologic in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Hologic by 38.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Hologic by 54.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 80.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HOLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $72.22 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.81 and a 200-day moving average of $71.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

