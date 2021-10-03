Legal & General Group Plc Has $168.94 Million Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,784,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,312 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.49% of Nutrien worth $168,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.23.

NTR stock opened at $67.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $37.51 and a twelve month high of $67.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.85.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.