Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 17,889 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,889 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $144,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 12.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 436.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,528,000 after buying an additional 381,356 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 16.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,962,000 after buying an additional 213,915 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 40.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total transaction of $80,797.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,011.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total transaction of $9,358,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,353 shares of company stock valued at $79,478,327. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.33.

NYSE ANET opened at $350.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $365.24 and a 200-day moving average of $345.97. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.35 and a 1-year high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

