Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,784 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,820 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $164,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in HubSpot by 15.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,587,418,000 after buying an additional 478,088 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in HubSpot by 3.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,924,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,121,243,000 after buying an additional 60,276 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in HubSpot by 24.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,348,000 after buying an additional 308,893 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 455.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 697,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,375,000 after buying an additional 571,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,436,000 after buying an additional 27,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $577.95 price target (down from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on HubSpot from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities increased their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HubSpot from $605.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $662.91.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total value of $6,395,097.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,873 shares in the company, valued at $367,980,688.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,270,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,240 shares of company stock worth $15,032,410. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot stock opened at $684.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.86 and a beta of 1.69. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.57 and a 52 week high of $736.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $666.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $573.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

