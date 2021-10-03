LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $62.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects the people worldwide. LeMaitre develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of vascular surgeons and interventionalists. LeMaitre’s diversified product portfolio consists of twelve well-known brand name products used in arteries and veins outside of the heart and are supported by a growing, specialized and highly trained organization of vascular sales professionals. LeMaitre Vascular offers a wide range of innovative products to vascular surgeons and interventionalists for improving procedure efficacy and minimizing patient recovery time. “

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LMAT. Roth Capital increased their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.80.

Shares of LMAT opened at $53.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $31.21 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.16.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 16.51%. On average, research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 15.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $150,266,000 after buying an additional 101,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.