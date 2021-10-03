Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Short Interest Update

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 482,500 shares, a growth of 134.8% from the August 31st total of 205,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.0 days.
Shares of LNNGF stock remained flat at $$11.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. Li Ning has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.06.
Li Ning Company Profile
