Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Short Interest Update

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 482,500 shares, a growth of 134.8% from the August 31st total of 205,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.0 days.

Shares of LNNGF stock remained flat at $$11.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. Li Ning has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.06.

Li Ning Company Profile

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

