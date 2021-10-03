Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 14,704 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,704 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NULG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $155,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 26,125 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter.

Get NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:NULG opened at $66.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.72. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.